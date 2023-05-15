The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A DeSantis education

May 15, 2023 at 8:53 p.m. EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signs a bill which includes prohibiting public colleges from offering general education courses that “distort significant historical events” or are “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression or privilege are inherent in the institution of the the United States.”

