Although I applaud the courage of Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) in advocating acceptance and support of Parkinson’s disease, I worry that the May 13 Metro article “Jennifer Wexton’s fight for her life” could have the opposite effect. The article depicted her determination to continue in public service despite her diagnosis at a relatively young age but contrasted this with an image of the typical Parkinson’s patient as a very old man in a wheelchair, debilitated and beaten down. This is untrue, stereotypical and, frankly, cruel.

In fact, as the article stated, Parkinson’s is diagnosed in people as early as their 20s, and it usually begins some years before it is identified and treated. It also is known to affect every patient differently. In my experience, all that is absolutely true.

It is also true that people at all stages of the disease continue to fight for their mobility, their jobs, their lifestyles. In our Fairfax County condo community, I know at least a dozen people with Parkinson’s — women and men at various ages and stages. The majority are high achievers who contribute greatly to our condo and county governance and lifestyle, who seek and share resources that improve their lives and who, like Ms. Wexton, do all they can to stay active and slow the progression of the condition.

I hope The Post will take another look and, when raising awareness of Parkinson’s, make sure the story is complete. And please don’t wait until next April’s awareness month to tell it.

Bonnie Jacob, Alexandria

As someone who has Parkinson’s disease, I was pleased to read of Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s own fight against its progression. The article noted how important it is for people with Parkinson’s to engage in programs of physical therapy and vigorous exercise. But the article’s last sentences (“She couldn’t fight Parkinson’s any more literally: She was taking up boxing”) might have left readers wondering: Why boxing?

The boxing program specifically designed for people with Parkinson’s is Rock Steady Boxing, whose noncontact classes help build our strength, flexibility, coordination and endurance. I hope Ms. Wexton’s experience is like mine when, after three years of Rock Steady Boxing classes, I feel fitter than ever and am wholly embraced by my fellow boxers.

Jonathan Chace, Chestertown, Md.

