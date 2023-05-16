One of the few law school cases I remember with admiration involved a defendant who behaved badly toward the judge and then moved for the judge to be recused for bias. The court refused to be scammed and ruled that a judge’s unfavorable opinion of a party based on the party’s actual actions during proceedings cannot be considered prejudice and cause for removal. Obviously, this applies to former president Donald Trump in the New York case brought by E. Jean Carroll [“Sexual abuse verdict renews Republican doubts about Trump’s electability,” news, May 11].
A logical corollary eviscerates Justice Clarence Thomas’s excuse for accepting and failing to report a half-million dollars in gifts from a right-wing activist because they are “dear friends” [“Conservative judicial activist directed fees to Clarence Thomas’s wife,” front page, May 5]. When the largesse precedes the friendship, the consequent relationship does not qualify as a defense.
Nor should a person who has killed his parents be granted mercy because he is an orphan.
Timing matters.
Janine D. Harris, Alexandria