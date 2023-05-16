One of the few law school cases I remember with admiration involved a defendant who behaved badly toward the judge and then moved for the judge to be recused for bias. The court refused to be scammed and ruled that a judge’s unfavorable opinion of a party based on the party’s actual actions during proceedings cannot be considered prejudice and cause for removal. Obviously, this applies to former president Donald Trump in the New York case brought by E. Jean Carroll [“Sexual abuse verdict renews Republican doubts about Trump’s electability,” news, May 11].