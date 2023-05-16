Missing from Eugene Robinson’s May 9 op-ed, “Society put Jordan Neely on that F train,” was a notion of how Daniel Penny should have responded.
Reason and good judgment can be lost to an immediate sense of fear and danger. Mr. Penny chose to neutralize the perceived threat with force and a probably unintended deadly consequence. But how was he supposed to respond?
Before we judge Mr. Penny, let’s get on the same page on what the appropriate response should be.
Mark Stover, Arlington
Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely do not appear to have anything in common except they were in the same subway car on the last day of Mr. Neely’s life. That isn’t all. Mr. Neely’s behavior was typical for someone struggling with homelessness and mental unwellness. Mr. Penny’s state of mind appears (by the reports) to have been a side effect of serving in the military.
The cry of racial injustice has already started; however, the bigger and more important issue is one of mental unwellness. Could there have been a better intervention? Could the freelance journalist who video-recorded the interaction have assisted in another way? Is his video usable in a helpful way or only to promote himself?
Answers will arise during Mr. Penny’s trial, but solutions to this tragedy? I don’t think so.
Felisicia Williams, Chesapeake, Va.