Missing from Eugene Robinson’s May 9 op-ed, “Society put Jordan Neely on that F train,” was a notion of how Daniel Penny should have responded. Society certainly let Jordan Neely down — over and over again. He never should have been killed. But what is the appropriate response when one encounters a threat from a person with a mental illness on the street, on the subway or in any confined public space? There are no rules. Do we use force and immobilize the threat? Ignore the threat or try to lower the temperature with reason?

Reason and good judgment can be lost to an immediate sense of fear and danger. Mr. Penny chose to neutralize the perceived threat with force and a probably unintended deadly consequence. But how was he supposed to respond?

Before we judge Mr. Penny, let’s get on the same page on what the appropriate response should be.

Mark Stover, Arlington

Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely do not appear to have anything in common except they were in the same subway car on the last day of Mr. Neely’s life. That isn’t all. Mr. Neely’s behavior was typical for someone struggling with homelessness and mental unwellness. Mr. Penny’s state of mind appears (by the reports) to have been a side effect of serving in the military.

The cry of racial injustice has already started; however, the bigger and more important issue is one of mental unwellness. Could there have been a better intervention? Could the freelance journalist who video-recorded the interaction have assisted in another way? Is his video usable in a helpful way or only to promote himself?

Answers will arise during Mr. Penny’s trial, but solutions to this tragedy? I don’t think so.

Felisicia Williams, Chesapeake, Va.

