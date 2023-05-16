Regarding the May 14 editorial “The beef abides”:
We’re facing a climate catastrophe, and waiting for some magical way to reduce the industry’s methane emissions — or for marketable lab-grown meat that might or might not come to fruition — will be too little, too late. But everyone can eat vegan, whether that’s a veggie burger or a tempeh BLT.
Of course, no one has to eat taste-alikes, and fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, nuts and legumes are already plentiful and require far less land and water than animal agriculture. But vegan meat is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to save animals and protect the planet while enjoying traditional fare, and there are myriad options for people to choose from. That’s likely why so many Europeans embracing vegan meat have realized that culture can and should evolve.
Colleen O’Brien, Norfolk
The writer is senior vice president of PETA.