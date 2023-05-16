The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion There is no way to make meat production ethical

May 16, 2023 at 2:11 p.m. EDT
Cattle in 2020 at a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. (Nati Harnik File/AP)

Regarding the May 14 editorial “The beef abides”:

There’s simply no way to make meat production ethical. Animals in the meat industry live in squalor and die in terror. Piglets’ teeth are cut without painkillers. Chickens are crammed by the tens of thousands into ammonia-reeking sheds. And cows freeze to the sides of trucks on the way to having their throats slit in slaughterhouses. People who care about animals can fight, kicking and screaming, to compel the industry to make even the paltriest changes — and even that will take a Supreme Court ruling — or they can go vegan.

We’re facing a climate catastrophe, and waiting for some magical way to reduce the industry’s methane emissions — or for marketable lab-grown meat that might or might not come to fruition — will be too little, too late. But everyone can eat vegan, whether that’s a veggie burger or a tempeh BLT.

Of course, no one has to eat taste-alikes, and fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, nuts and legumes are already plentiful and require far less land and water than animal agriculture. But vegan meat is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to save animals and protect the planet while enjoying traditional fare, and there are myriad options for people to choose from. That’s likely why so many Europeans embracing vegan meat have realized that culture can and should evolve.

Colleen O’Brien, Norfolk

The writer is senior vice president of PETA.

