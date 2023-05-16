There’s simply no way to make meat production ethical. Animals in the meat industry live in squalor and die in terror. Piglets’ teeth are cut without painkillers. Chickens are crammed by the tens of thousands into ammonia-reeking sheds. And cows freeze to the sides of trucks on the way to having their throats slit in slaughterhouses. People who care about animals can fight, kicking and screaming, to compel the industry to make even the paltriest changes — and even that will take a Supreme Court ruling — or they can go vegan.