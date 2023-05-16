The May 12 news article “ Judge: Laws can’t bar 18-year-olds from buying handguns ” devoted more than 1,000 words to legal arguments but failed to mention the most perplexing aspect of the current state of affairs. That is, people under 21 cannot buy pistols and revolvers, but the age for legally purchasing “long guns” is 18.

That means it is perfectly legal to buy an AR-style rifle at the age of 18 but not a six-shooter. As The Post has reported, many mass shootings in recent years have been carried out by teenagers using AR-style rifles. There was a glancing reference to Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo and AR-style rifles, but the rule regarding 18-year-olds deserves much more prominent treatment.