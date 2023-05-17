Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the May 13 editorial on D.C.’s K Street NW, “ … And a much-needed revitalization”: When I first arrived in D.C. from Chicago, I thought K Street was one of the most elegant and beautiful tree-lined downtown streets I had ever seen. The service lanes are great for passenger pickups and drop-offs.

The editorial’s desire to “exploit the grandeur of its broad byways” by turning K Street into eight lanes of concrete doesn’t sound like grandeur to me. Residences are replacing vacant offices in all of our post-pandemic cities. We don’t need a “great street.” Downtown D.C. already needs more charm. The removal of so many old buildings and their replacement with giant refrigerators have not advanced livability. Future residents certainly would prefer trees and service lanes over the “grandeur” of an eight-lane concrete highway cutting through the heart of the city.

Robert E. Jenner, Riverdale

Longtime readers of The Post have grown accustomed to its knee-jerk support for any roadbuilding project, no matter how daft. But the editorial backing the proposed K Street Transitway marked a new low.

I have a six-year-old car with less than 12,000 miles on it. Yet even I travel around town enough to learn that we shouldn’t entrust millions of dollars for this massively disruptive construction project to the geniuses who have systematically ruined every city street they’ve touched over the past few years. Want proof? Visit 17th Street NW between S and P streets. Total chaos and confusion, all the overthought, over-designed handiwork of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and her minions. Further evidence is maddeningly visible all over town.

K Street and its access roads have never made any sense. But I guarantee you: Only this crowd and its design “talents” have the skills needed to make it still worse.

David Beacom, Washington

