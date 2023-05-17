Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The May 14 editorial “These people did not have to die” touched me deeply. Thanks for putting a human face on these tragedies. I was surprised to see how long ago some of these shootings took place — they seem like only yesterday — and I was distraught to realize that in all of the ensuing years, we still haven’t figured out a way to stop them.

We pursue advances in medical technology to help us live longer, healthier lives, but we can’t find the will or the means to save innocent Americans from premature and violent gun deaths. When these shootings happen, we all die a little.

Jan T. McCarthy, Keswick, Va.

“These people did not have to die” was one of the most heartbreaking editorials I have ever read.

Please keep publishing the names and ages of the victims. The horror of the loss of these futures and the corrosive consequences of the callous inaction by politicians should be continually repeated by the media until we have responsible legislation in place that protects people.

The memories of these victims, their families and friends, colleagues and communities should be preserved as a painful part of our country’s history in the hope that we will learn from this nightmare and move beyond it to a better, less dangerous place.

Melissa Estes, Leesburg

Thanks to the Editorial Board for reminding all of us of the long list of individuals killed in mass shootings from Columbine in 1999 to the Allen, Tex., mall shooting this month.

Reading each name and age was both moving and extremely infuriating. Common-sense laws limiting ammunition capacity and enacting red-flag laws and seven-day waiting periods — including for private sales — would make a significant impact in reducing gun deaths from not only mass shootings but also suicides. None of these changes infringe on the Second Amendment.

Unfortunately, little is likely to change. Parents and friends who say something and act on seeing concerning posts or actions are the critical front line.

No one wants to read more fatality lists.

Linda Kingsley, Arlington

Thanks to The Post for the moving editorial “These people did not have to die.” We can never forget these innocent victims and their families.

It’s easy to become numb to these senseless evil acts. More guns are not the answer. We must have leaders who will have the strength and conviction to pass more effective gun-control laws.

Becky Bray, McLean

