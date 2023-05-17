Kathleen Parker’s May 14 Sunday Opinion column about book censorship from the left, “ Readers, beware of dangerous novelists ,” reminded me of the biblical caution about focusing on the “speck in your brother’s eye” but not considering “the beam that is in your own eye.”

I certainly agree that the censorship she mentioned is misplaced and some voices from the left have echoed an intolerance that they claim to be against. However, as a large-scale assault on literature of all kinds has been introduced and carried out politically in many red states, I would have been more convinced of her anger at censorship had she noted that as well.