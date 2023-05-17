The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion What NATO should do now to help protect Ukraine in the long-term

By the
|
May 17, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. EDT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 20. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
5 min

The United States and its European allies have pledged about $150 billion in military and other aid to Ukraine since Vladimir Putin unleashed his pitiless war in Ukraine 15 months ago. That staggering commitment, and the unified Western response by President Biden, have been instrumental in Kyiv’s valiant self-defense, but it raises a critical longer-term question: How will the West continue to protect Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression that might easily outlast the current war and any negotiated settlement?

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Ukraine’s answer is direct, and also unrealistic for now — it wants the gold-plated security guarantee of full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which commits its 31 states, including the United States, to the defense of any member that comes under attack. In fact, Ukraine was promised eventual admission to the NATO club in 2008, at the urging of the George W. Bush administration.

That pledge has been reiterated often, including by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Kyiv last month; some alliance nations, especially in Eastern Europe, are pressing hard for NATO to take concrete steps toward fulfilling it at the alliance’s annual summit, in July. Yet for now the promise exists in a state of suspended animation, and several key members, including the United States, are blocking steps toward a timetable or benchmarks that would provide a definite path to membership.

Their logic is sound as long as the war rages. Extending NATO’s collective security guarantee to Ukraine while Moscow continues to occupy swaths of its territory — including Crimea, which Mr. Putin illegally annexed in 2014 — could trigger a war between the alliance and Russia, which has the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal.

Skip to end of carousel
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • The Biden administration releases a review on the Colorado River.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Biden administration released an environmental impact statement outlining options for cutting use of the Colorado River. Water allocations could prioritize farmers in California based on centuries-old water rights, or involve proportional cuts to Arizona, California and Nevada. The review also included the costs of the status quo.
The administration will likely decide on a course of action by August. As we outlined in an editorial in February, a voluntary agreement between the states is the best option — and a dramatic reimagining of water use is needed thereafter.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.

1/6

End of carousel

Yet officials in Washington and European capitals also fully grasp that Mr. Putin launched his war largely to prevent Ukraine from moving further into the West’s ambit, meaning not just NATO but also membership in the European Union, for which Kyiv was made a formal candidate last year. They are rightly loath to reward the Russian dictator’s aggression by retreating from the promise of Ukraine’s full membership in NATO.

Now, ahead of NATO’s annual summit, officials at the alliance’s massive headquarters in Brussels are engaged in thorny negotiations. The goal should be to devise measures to tighten Kyiv’s bonds with the alliance, and to chart a long-term plan to thwart reruns of Russia’s invasion.

Short of full membership, there is plenty NATO and its member states can do to draw Ukraine closer and start preparing its postwar defense. Some officials, including in Washington, advocate what diplomats call a “porcupine strategy,” by which the bloc or member states would formulate long-term plans to arm Ukraine so heavily that future Russian attacks would be unlikely. A similar approach to Israel’s security, mainly by the United States, has helped keep the Jewish state’s enemies at bay for the past 50 years.

That would be an expensive project, though probably less pricey than helping Ukraine repel repeated Russian invasions. It could be an effective blueprint if adopted in conjunction with further moves to deepen ties between Ukraine and the alliance.

Ukraine has a mission staffed with diplomats at NATO; has provided support for NATO operations in Afghanistan and Bosnia; and, especially since Russia’s full-scale invasion, makes frequent presentations to the alliance. Since 2020, Kyiv has also had special access to NATO exercises and training — a status similar to Finland’s before it joined the bloc last month.

The alliance should now improve coordination and support, including by doubling a NATO fund for Kyiv that provides about $275 million annually in nonlethal military aid — a move under consideration — and by formalizing more regular consultations. There are also sensible proposals to improve interoperability of Ukraine’s own weapons stocks and NATO’s, many of which Kyiv is already using against the Russian invaders. The Ukrainian government’s defense procurement policies can also be aligned with NATO’s.

Admittedly, those are mainly incremental steps that will be unsatisfying to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and many of his countrymen. Ukrainians and international officials are correct that the country’s postwar reconstruction — potentially a $1 trillion project — is unlikely to succeed without credible Western security guarantees. What U.S. or European firm would risk sinking millions in a new manufacturing facility that might be the target of a future Russian missile strike?

Yet with Russian troops occupying 17 percent of Ukrainian territory, it is premature to lay out detailed plans for Kyiv’s accession to NATO. Full membership would likely mean maintaining several thousand combat-ready NATO soldiers in Ukraine. That would be in addition to roughly 40,000 soldiers deployed elsewhere along the alliance’s eastern flank as well as Ukraine’s own troops, plus additional forces under member states’ command that could be quickly mobilized.

Preparing Ukraine for eventual NATO membership could be the right strategy after the war — especially if it ends with Russian troops driven out of Ukraine. To the United States and some of its European allies, the more pressing task now is to equip Ukrainian forces so they can retake as much Russian-occupied land as possible, in hopes of enhancing Kyiv’s muscle in eventual peace negotiations.

That’s a sensible ordering of priorities. It need not preclude concrete steps now to draw Ukraine more closely into the West’s security embrace. Without real deterrence, a future of repeated Russian invasions looks all too likely.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...