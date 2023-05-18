The May 13 news article “Conservative media hands DeSantis a rare failure on press rights” illustrated a fact many folks seem to forget: When people choose to restrain the rights of people they do not agree with or approve of, they are encouraging autocratic behavior. As these people cheer, they should know that historically and still today — in Russia, China and Hungary, among other countries — an autocrat first removes rights for a certain group, but, little by little, he expands his reach so that eventually all people living under the dictator have no rights.