The May 13 news article “Conservative media hands DeSantis a rare failure on press rights” illustrated a fact many folks seem to forget: When people choose to restrain the rights of people they do not agree with or approve of, they are encouraging autocratic behavior. As these people cheer, they should know that historically and still today — in Russia, China and Hungary, among other countries — an autocrat first removes rights for a certain group, but, little by little, he expands his reach so that eventually all people living under the dictator have no rights.
The conservatives of Florida are seeing an example of this with theattempted rewriting of defamation laws. The fear is this would also hurt conservative reporters and publishers. If only they could figure out a way to silence just the liberal press, that would be fine. Have no fear, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will try again!
Ann W. Joseloff, Silver Spring