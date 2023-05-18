Reading Karen MacPherson’s May 14 Book World essay, “Go ahead, make some noise: Libraries should be loud,” reminded me of a summer reading program that I volunteered for several years ago. At the beginning of the final session, each student got to pick out an armful of free books. I assumed we would then pair up with the kids and spend the rest of the time reading together to bond them with their new treasures. Instead, the books were set aside and a children’s librarian arrived to lead the kids in games of Simon Says and duck, duck, goose. I found a serious-looking little girl who was eager to delve into her new books, and the two of us did our best to read to each other amid the clamor.