The May 15 Metro article on the disenrollment process for Medicaid in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, “Medicaid unwinding gets underway,” should alarm anyone who is concerned with health care in the United States. According to KFF, nationwide up to 17 million people, disproportionately youths and people of color, could lose their Medicaid benefits because of the pandemic emergency winding down. It does not have to be this way. The United States is the only industrialized country in the world that does not guarantee its citizens health care.