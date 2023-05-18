The May 15 Metro article on the disenrollment process for Medicaid in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, “Medicaid unwinding gets underway,” should alarm anyone who is concerned with health care in the United States. According to KFF, nationwide up to 17 million people, disproportionately youths and people of color, could lose their Medicaid benefits because of the pandemic emergency winding down. It does not have to be this way. The United States is the only industrialized country in the world that does not guarantee its citizens health care.
This week, Medicare-for-all legislation was introduced in the House and Senate. These bills would guarantee that every American from birth to death would have continuous coverage for all medically necessary services regardless of employment status, income, preexisting conditions or where they live. Premiums, co-payments and deductibles, all barriers to coverage, would be eliminated. People would retain their ability to choose their providers and hospitals. According to Physicians for a National Health Program, 95 percent of all households would save money.
Richard Bruning, Baltimore
The writer is a member of the Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition.