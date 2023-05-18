I was disgusted by the comments by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) that “something’s going wrong with our military” and “they’re politicizing the military so much, they’re ruining our military,” as reported in Paul Kane’s May 14 @PKCapitol column, “ Defending white nationalists, Tuberville fears a military that is ‘going wrong.’ ”

Having attended way too many repatriations of service members and watching family and friends be overcome with grief, I cannot fathom how a U.S. senator would have the unmitigated gall to denigrate the leaders of our service members just days before the entire country is set to honor them.

I have had the privilege of assisting service members and their families with issues involving their deployment and return home. They give up the comforts of home, their ability to be with family during any number of special occasions — and this is how the senator thanks them? By holding up nearly 200 promotions to critical military positions? Perhaps the senator should spend some time with the leaders of our troops at our bases in Germany, Turkey or elsewhere overseas before pontificating about them.