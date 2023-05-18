Fareed Zakaria’s May 13 op-ed, “It’s no mystery why the U.S. has so many gun deaths,” highlighted interesting and troubling statistics on gun violence, especially in the United States compared with other developed countries.
It’s a sad situation when the “originalists” in our government, at all levels, have succumbed to the interpretation of the Second Amendment by an organization whose only purpose is to keep the United States armed and afraid. The vast majority of gun owners are peaceful, law-abiding and responsible in the use of firearms. It’s a tragedy that the intent of the Second Amendment has been hijacked by those who insist that the amendment has only 14 words. You want to play with military-style/grade weapons? Join the National Guard. The Second Amendment is the very deadly third rail of politics.
Clark Young, Alexandria