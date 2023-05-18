After reading so much Biden-bashing, I found it truly refreshing to read David Ignatius’s May 15 op-ed, “In Vienna, the U.S.-China relationship shows signs of hope.” President Biden is certain the United States does not want to start a new Cold War. As Mr. Ignatius wrote, Mr. Biden took too long to implement this insight, but he seems to have found his voice.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan has Mr. Biden’s confidence to engage in detailed discussions about sensitive issues with the top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. I was heartened to read that it was partly a matter of chemistry that the talks between Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Wang have been candid, substantive and constructive. Amid all the gloom and doom, there is a glimmer of hope.
Christine Brooks, Reston