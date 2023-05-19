Regarding Mark Hertling’s May 17 op-ed, “Why Ukraine hasn’t counterattacked just yet”:
The motivational and other psychological factors involved in this war are as important as the physical tactics and weaponry involved.
Ben Lacy, Washington
The excellent May 18 editorial “How to protect Ukraine — after the war” fell short in one respect.
I strongly believe that the United States should enter into a security treaty with Ukraine to deter another Russian invasion. We did so with the Republic of Korea when United Nations forces negotiated a cease-fire on the Korean Peninsula in July 1953.
That cease-fire has held for 70 years, and the treaty has deterred attacks by China and its North Korean ally.
Richard W. Murphy, Bethesda