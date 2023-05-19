This is what the crime crisis looks like in every quadrant of the capital city: At 4 a.m. on Monday, a stray bullet hit a 12-year-old girl in the leg as she slept in her Southeast apartment. Around 4 p.m., a 64-year-old man was fatally shot outside a 7-Eleven. A few hours later, a 19-year-old man was killed in Shipley. On Tuesday, a 35-year-old woman was killed in Columbia Heights. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the parking lot of Roosevelt High School in Northwest.
More than 200 people were killed in 2021, and again in 2022, for the first time since 2003. As of May 18, the District has already endured 84 homicides this year. Sexual abuse is up 44 percent compared with last year. Robbery is up 20 percent, and motor vehicle theft is up 115 percent.
The carnage demands an urgent response. Fortunately, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed thoughtful legislation this week to close a handful of gaps and loopholes in the criminal justice system. Her modest recommendations give police, prosecutors and judges tools, and the discretion, they need to get, and keep, more violent criminals off the streets. The D.C. Council should not break for summer recess until giving serious consideration to these eight sensible ideas:
Stiffen penalties for illegal gun possession
The influx of cheap and semiautomatic firearms turns deadly what used to be routine fights. The mayor wants to make it illegal to possess any firearm with the serial number removed or altered. She also wants to ban the use of such guns as security for a loan, increase the penalty for illegally discharging a firearm and prohibit the possession of ammunition by convicted felons.
Keep violent career criminals in jail pending trial
Of the 16,090 defendants released into the D.C. community to await trial during the 2022 fiscal year, 1,270 were rearrested for committing new crimes while their original cases were still pending, according to the city’s Pretrial Services Agency. Activists say this is only 8 percent, and most of the rearrests are not for violent crime. It’s still unacceptably high. Ms. Bowser’s proposal would create a rebuttable presumption that a defendant who is charged with a violent crime, and who has a previous conviction for committing a violent crime, will not be released.
Make it easier to hold dangerous juveniles in detention
Well-intentioned reforms enacted in 2016 created the presumption that minors charged with offenses such as robbery and attempted robbery would no longer be held in detention. Amid a carjacking epidemic, Ms. Bowser wants to close the revolving door caused by these catch-and-release policies. Authorities say that adults often put up minors to commit crimes for which they know they aren’t going to be held. Her proposal would create the presumption that youth detention is required if a judge believes there is a substantial probability the child committed a dangerous crime or carried a handgun without a license.
Make strangulation a type of felony assault
Experts say strangulation is a key warning sign that domestic violence will turn deadly. Amid a rise in sex crimes, Ms. Bowser wants to broaden the definition of “significant bodily injury” to include strangulation and suffocation, with a three-year penalty. The mayor’s plan also calls for collecting DNA from accused rapists earlier in the process. Instead of waiting for conviction, she wants genetic material collected after a probable cause hearing so that serial rapists can be more easily identified.
Use ankle-monitoring data better to combat crime
The mayor wants to make it easier for police officers investigating crimes to access location and identification data collected by devices owned and operated by other agencies. Civil libertarians object to real-time access and worry about police misusing data to round up the usual suspects. But when there is a shooting such as the one that killed Arianna Davis, for instance, cops should be able to instantly find out whether there was someone in the vicinity who is awaiting trial or on probation for other crimes. And the criminal code should be updated to clarify that prosecutors can use such GPS data to help establish guilt at trial.
Give judges more discretion to keep criminals behind bars
People convicted of crimes committed before they turn 25 can petition for early release after serving 15 years. The theory is that brains aren’t fully developed until that age. The problem is that the law limits which factors judges are allowed to consider when deciding whether to free inmates. Ms. Bowser believes judges should be able to consider the offender’s level of remorse and maturity, as well as the nature of the offense for which they are locked up. The system is designed to tip the scales toward release and to protect someone wrongfully convicted from needing to express regret for crimes they didn’t commit in order to go free. But judges should be allowed to exercise more judgment so that remorseless mass shooters serve their full sentences and aren’t prematurely allowed to reenter society.
Strengthen punishments for violent crimes on public transit
People will stop using mass transit if they are scared of being attacked on the train or bus. To bolster public confidence, Ms. Bowser wants to create penalty enhancements to increase the maximum sentence up to 50 percent for violent crimes committed against on-duty Metro employees (whether bus drivers or station managers) or fellow passengers. These protections would also apply for ride-share drivers. It is essential that gangs and other wrongdoers understand the city will vigilantly protect transportation systems.
The measure would also increase sentences by up to 50 percent for crimes committed against people at city-run recreation centers, which could turn these into sanctuaries from violence. After a teenager fatally shot a paralyzed man as he sat in a wheelchair in front of his Northeast home last year, Ms. Bowser wants to stiffen accountability for anyone who commits violence against the disabled, too.
The council has resisted penalty enhancements on the grounds that they don’t deter crime because people don’t realize they’re on the books. This can be addressed with signage on buses and trains. Enhancements also give prosecutors more leverage in plea negotiations.
Use metrics better
Alongside the proposed legislative text, Ms. Bowser signed an executive order on Monday aimed at consolidating myriad city efforts — including those under the control of the independent attorney general — to prevent, interrupt and reduce violence. She wants standardized requirements for hiring and consistent performance metrics. The mayor also wants to require the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to report more data on process and outcomes so that the public understands who — and what — is driving crime. And her proposal to increase reimbursements for residents who buy private security cameras would create more footage that police can potentially access during investigations.
After clashing with the mayor for years over public safety, the D.C. Council this week fully funded her budget request for police recruitment and retention. The council also voted to stop the phased withdrawal of school resource officers. This is a major reversal that reflects the overwhelming desire of parents and principals to keep police protection. And it indicates room for movement on some of the mayor’s proposals, which also earned the endorsement of the outgoing police chief and D.C.’s U.S. attorney.
In response to Ms. Bowser pushing the council to vote on her bill before its summer recess, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said it would be “difficult” to move anything that quickly. But the council has previously shown an ability to move swiftly when the moment demands it. After George Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020, the council passed a comprehensive police reform bill on July 6. Members should move just as swiftly after the killing of Arianna Davis.
