People convicted of crimes committed before they turn 25 can petition for early release after serving 15 years. The theory is that brains aren’t fully developed until that age. The problem is that the law limits which factors judges are allowed to consider when deciding whether to free inmates. Ms. Bowser believes judges should be able to consider the offender’s level of remorse and maturity, as well as the nature of the offense for which they are locked up. The system is designed to tip the scales toward release and to protect someone wrongfully convicted from needing to express regret for crimes they didn’t commit in order to go free. But judges should be allowed to exercise more judgment so that remorseless mass shooters serve their full sentences and aren’t prematurely allowed to reenter society.