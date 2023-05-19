It is not surprising that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) agreed to be the commencement speaker at the Virginia Military Institute. The May 15 Metro article “ Youngkin to address VMI amid crises in enrollment, finances and diversity ” quoted VMI Superintendent Cedric T. Wins as saying, “It is only fitting that the current leader of the commonwealth shares his wisdom and guidance with the future leaders of Virginia and the nation.”

Mr. Youngkin campaigned for governor by questioning the investigation of institutional racism and sexism at VMI. He is a foe of equality initiatives at all levels of education in our state. Looking back at the history of racism and sexism at VMI, we must ask why the taxpayers of Virginia will be paying $29 million for the 2023-2024 academic year to support this school.