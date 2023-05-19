The May 15 front-page article “Apprenticeships help fight teacher shortages” was an affirmation of a concept that shaped my life.
I soon learned that teaching, although classified as a profession, is actually an art. Artists perfect their skills and develop their own styles by working with master artists. Through coaching and modeling, novice teachers were trained to use the best practices in education. Watching oneself make mistakes, falter and stumble on tape is a powerful tool in improving your teaching skills.
I applaud the revival or return to what I believe is the best and most efficient way to develop good teachers: apprenticeships.
Frank J. Sanford, Chevy Chase