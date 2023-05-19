I’m a former teacher, 42 years in total. My teacher training came in the form of a program at George Washington University in the 1970s called Masters in Applied Teaching. The requirements: bachelor’s degree in any discipline but teaching. The program lasted one year and included experience at multiple schools within the district you wished to teach in (Montgomery, Prince George’s or D.C.). An important component of the program was videotaping of your teaching and then analysis of that video with seasoned master teachers.