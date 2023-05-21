Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the May 17 front-page article “Signs of deal on debt ceiling”: Many of the same Republican lawmakers who just a few years ago railed against coronavirus restrictions and closures, warning of the effects on the economy and American jobs, now threaten to refuse to increase the debt ceiling. Such an unnecessary default would cripple the economy, put many people out of work and seriously reduce the retirement savings of most Americans, especially those who do not rely on Social Security.

Republican leaders need to recognize the hypocrisy of their outcries in the face of the real coronavirus emergency vs. their seeming apathy and lack of urgency when it comes to the debt ceiling crisis they are creating and the damage such a crisis would do to Americans, businesses and our nation.

Alan Guttman, Hampton, Va.

How can House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), President Biden and Senate leaders claim to represent the working class and poor when Medicaid work requirements are a focal point in the debt ceiling standoff and the Trump-era tax cuts are not? According to the Congressional Budget Office, the work requirements in the Limit, Save, Grow Act would have a tiny impact (about $5.6 billion in fiscal 2025) on the nation’s $31.4 trillion national debt, but they would increase the number of uninsured and state costs and have no effect on hours worked by Medicaid recipients.

In contrast, ending the Trump-era tax cuts, which disproportionately benefit the wealthy, could put a major dent in the national debt. Lawmakers could either do this now or wait a year or two and be gridlocked when some of the tax cuts expire.

The CBO recently reported that extending individual income tax provisions of the 2017 tax act would increase deficits by about $2.5 trillion between 2024 and 2033 — or by $2.66 trillion, including debt service costs. Most of the effects would occur after 2026.

Both political parties are letting low-income families down. The GOP should not hold poor people hostage to its demands to cut federal spending. For their part, Democrats can do much better in protecting low-income families.

Karl Polzer, Falls Church

