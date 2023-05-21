The May 14 news article “ Mexico faces crisis at the border as U.S. migration policy tightens ” rightly highlighted the many barriers migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border face. A particularly vulnerable group significantly affected by changes at the border not mentioned is unaccompanied children. Children traveling alone face challenges and danger even before they arrive at the border, including violence, exploitation, lack of appropriate shelter and limited access to borders to seek safety.

As unaccompanied children travel through Mexico, the Mexican government should ensure that they are cared for in accommodations appropriate for children and that they have access to social services. Child welfare officials should complete an individualized best-interests assessment for every child traveling alone and guarantee unaccompanied children’s rights. Mexico should not repatriate any child when contrary to the child’s best interests. Mexican officials should not obstruct children from ports of entry.