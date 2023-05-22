Regarding the May 18 news article “In canceling Pacific trip, Biden shows debt limit feud takes higher priority”:
With Africa’s population projected to double by 2050, it is worth noting that China, the United States’ primary competitor, has surpassed the United States in investments in developing nations, particularly in Africa. When 2050 arrives, one must consider to whom these emerging consumers will turn for support and partnership.
Additionally, through expanded international investments, the United States could effectively address national security threats. Regions characterized by social, political and economic instability often become breeding grounds for violent extremism and terrorism.
As a global superpower and one of the world’s wealthiest nations, the United States has a moral imperative to reclaim its international influence.
Ariel Rundbaken, Washington