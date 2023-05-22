President Biden’s canceled trip to Papua New Guinea raises concerns about the United States’ capacity to maintain international influence. Developing nations in the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea, are particularly vulnerable amid the growing competition between the United States and China. The United States’ diminishing attention to international affairs represents a missed opportunity to uphold global leadership, enhance national security and bolster the economy.

With Africa’s population projected to double by 2050, it is worth noting that China, the United States’ primary competitor, has surpassed the United States in investments in developing nations, particularly in Africa. When 2050 arrives, one must consider to whom these emerging consumers will turn for support and partnership.