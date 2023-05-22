The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Biden’s canceled trip risks U.S. influence

May 22, 2023 at 2:11 p.m. EDT
Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, second from right, greets Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, on May 21 at Port Moresby International Airport in Papua New Guinea. (Andrew Kutan/AFP via Getty Images)

Regarding the May 18 news article “In canceling Pacific trip, Biden shows debt limit feud takes higher priority”:

President Biden’s canceled trip to Papua New Guinea raises concerns about the United States’ capacity to maintain international influence. Developing nations in the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea, are particularly vulnerable amid the growing competition between the United States and China. The United States’ diminishing attention to international affairs represents a missed opportunity to uphold global leadership, enhance national security and bolster the economy.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

With Africa’s population projected to double by 2050, it is worth noting that China, the United States’ primary competitor, has surpassed the United States in investments in developing nations, particularly in Africa. When 2050 arrives, one must consider to whom these emerging consumers will turn for support and partnership.

The Post's View: Biden had to cancel his Asia trip. Now he needs to repair the damage.

Additionally, through expanded international investments, the United States could effectively address national security threats. Regions characterized by social, political and economic instability often become breeding grounds for violent extremism and terrorism.

As a global superpower and one of the world’s wealthiest nations, the United States has a moral imperative to reclaim its international influence.

Ariel Rundbaken, Washington

Loading...