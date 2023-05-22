Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) recently returned to the Senate after an extended absence, as reported in the May 13 news article “Ignoring calls to resign, Feinstein returns to a stacked Senate Judiciary.”
Much of the media coverage around her medical leave has been related to the effect on the Democrats’ agenda and the historical precedents of other senators’ time away. What the media has missed is the absurd notion held by Ms. Feinstein and her colleagues that she has earned the right to stay in this job until she sees fit. When recently asked about her absence, Ms. Feinstein could not recall she had been gone. Reporters followed up with other senators on her confusion, and they said, simply, she’s our friend and deserves grace.
The concept of public service is to serve the public. No corporate executive would be allowed to continue in such a state, and the people of California deserve no less. It’s time to remind the members of Congress what it means to put the country above self.
Jordan Schulman, Bethesda