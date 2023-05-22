Much of the media coverage around her medical leave has been related to the effect on the Democrats’ agenda and the historical precedents of other senators’ time away. What the media has missed is the absurd notion held by Ms. Feinstein and her colleagues that she has earned the right to stay in this job until she sees fit. When recently asked about her absence, Ms. Feinstein could not recall she had been gone. Reporters followed up with other senators on her confusion, and they said, simply, she’s our friend and deserves grace.