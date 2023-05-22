The May 20 editorial “Ms. Bowser has eight good ideas to fight violent crime” applauded a provision of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s bill that could result in keeping in prison individuals who are more than ready to be released to their families and communities.
Many of the more than 135 people released to date under the IRAA are now working as credible messengers and violence interrupters — also integral components of D.C.’s crime-fighting efforts. If we were to judge these individuals by their troubled past rather than by who they are today, both their families and the community would lose.
The editorial warned that, as it stands, the IRAA directs judges to release “remorseless mass shooters” — and ignored the potential for the mayor’s amendment to keep good people behind bars. By emphasizing these individuals’ original offenses, we fail to allow them the hope of redemption.
Pam Bailey, Washington
The writer is co-founder of More Than Our Crimes.