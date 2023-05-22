The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Mayor Bowser’s crime bill focuses on punishment, not crime reduction

May 22, 2023 at 2:08 p.m. EDT
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham discuss a fatal shooting by law enforcement in September 2020. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The May 20 editorial “Ms. Bowser has eight good ideas to fight violent crime” applauded a provision of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s bill that could result in keeping in prison individuals who are more than ready to be released to their families and communities.

Ms. Bowser’s legislation, which employs a punishment-only approach to promoting public safety, includes a provision that would amend the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act (IRAA) to direct the court to consider an individual’s original offense when determining whether release is in order. However, the IRAA was adopted because it is now widely recognized that the human brain is still developing under the age of 25 and that people tend to age out of criminal behavior after this threshold. Thus, D.C. and many other humane governments around the world have allowed such individuals to petition a judge for release after 15 years of incarceration, based on their demonstrated rehabilitation.

Many of the more than 135 people released to date under the IRAA are now working as credible messengers and violence interrupters — also integral components of D.C.’s crime-fighting efforts. If we were to judge these individuals by their troubled past rather than by who they are today, both their families and the community would lose.

The editorial warned that, as it stands, the IRAA directs judges to release “remorseless mass shooters” — and ignored the potential for the mayor’s amendment to keep good people behind bars. By emphasizing these individuals’ original offenses, we fail to allow them the hope of redemption.

Pam Bailey, Washington

The writer is co-founder of More Than Our Crimes.

