Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: What’s next for Fox News?
- With David Ignatius: Why isn’t the U.S. seeking peace in Ukraine-Russia war?
- With Alexandra Petri: How early do you get to the airport?
- With Eugene Robinson: Is Biden in trouble?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Why only Tucker?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: What did CNN expect?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.