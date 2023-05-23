Some 10 years ago, I had a head-on collision on Canal Road NW. I was stopped at the light at the intersection with Chain Bridge at about 9:50 a.m. When the light turned green, I started up, and the next thing I knew, my car was totaled, I had badly bruised ribs, and the woman in the car coming off the bridge onto Canal Road had a broken arm. Had the cars not been accelerating from stopped positions, the consequences would have been more dire.