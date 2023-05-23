Some 10 years ago, I had a head-on collision on Canal Road NW. I was stopped at the light at the intersection with Chain Bridge at about 9:50 a.m. When the light turned green, I started up, and the next thing I knew, my car was totaled, I had badly bruised ribs, and the woman in the car coming off the bridge onto Canal Road had a broken arm. Had the cars not been accelerating from stopped positions, the consequences would have been more dire.
The accident was my fault. I had mistakenly thought the time for the direction changeover on the reversible lane was 9:45 a.m. instead of the actual 10 a.m.
The signage on lane directions has improved, but not enough. I have seen many instances of lane confusion in the intervening years. Last week, I saw a car stopped in the same wrong lane I had been in 10 years ago.
I have written the D.C. government on the need for better and more prominent signs, but the problem remains. Virginia and Maryland officials need to collaborate on this as well.
Barbara Kafka, Washington