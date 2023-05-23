7 States Newsroom

Local newspapers are shrinking, and most national media outlets mostly cover Congress and the president. That has left a huge and important void as both parties increasingly enact their policy agendas at the state level.

Enter States Newsroom. Over the past six years, the company has founded news outlets focused on state government in 34 states. They are usually quite small, only four to five staffers and a handful of contributing writers. But because so much is happening at the state level and there are so few reporters in most capitals, these operations are extremely valuable. I subscribe to the newsletter for the Kentucky Lantern and read it every day.

“In many states, we have more reporters in the capital year-round than any other news organization,” said Chris Fitzsimon, the director and publisher of States Newsroom.

I should emphasize that the Associated Press, CNN, the New York Times, NPR, the Wall Street Journal and The Post remain the preeminent news organizations in America. Those six have huge numbers of journalists, consistently accurate coverage and try to reach people across geographic and ideological lines.