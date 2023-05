The May 19 Sports Digest item “Colleges” reported that the National Labor Relations Board filed a formal complaint against the University of Southern California, the Pac-12 and the NCAA, alleging misclassification of college players as “student-athletes” instead of employees.

In 2015, the NLRB denied a claim of a right to unionize because it would upset things too much. But in 2021, the chief counsel of the NLRB issued a memorandum directing that the designation as “student-athletes” was wrong and that they were employees. And here we are. This seems pretty big to me. Could be a game changer.