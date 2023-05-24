Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s unemployment rates are more than just great; they’re historic. But Democrats can’t rely on a strong job market to give Biden a second term. The unemployment rate — despite being one of the economy’s key vital signs — just doesn’t predict election results well. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That’s not to negate how far the job market has come. When Biden took office in January 2021, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent. Now it’s 3.4 percent, tied for the lowest figure since 1969. Even more impressive is the 4.7 percent rate for Black Americans: Not only is this the lowest rate in recorded history, but it also represents the smallest-ever gap between Black and White workers (whose unemployment rate stands at 3.1).

Here’s the problem: Unemployment numbers tell us basically nothing about whether the party in power can retain the White House, especially this far out from Election Day. Here’s the raw data:

Advertisement

There’s no pattern here. Sometimes, the economy hums along for almost a whole presidential term – only to crash before an election and sink a seemingly invincible candidate. In other election cycles, the president struggles with high unemployment for years, and a turnaround arrives just in time to lift him to reelection.

Follow this author David Byler 's opinions Follow

The unemployment rate becomes slightly more predictive of who will win the presidency closer to Election Day. But it’s still not great.

Sure, in some moments of high unemployment — like the Great Recession of 2008 — control of the White House shifted away from the president’s party. But four years later, when employment was still at 8 percent, Barack Obama won a second term.

And a good economy doesn’t guarantee victory for the president’s party in the next presidential election, either: George W. Bush won the White House after eight years of mostly solid economic performance by Bill Clinton.

Advertisement

The best way for Biden to keep the White House: Stay on the right side of short-term, broad-based economic trends. Swing voters don’t pick a candidate by looking up unemployment numbers on their phone. They think about the real economy that they experience every day — which includes inflation, growth, take-home pay, stocks and unemployment — as well as intangibles such as each candidate’s personality. When voters do think about the economy, they tend to think about trends. Voters forgave Obama for high unemployment in part because the overall economy was improving.

That’s why the most successful election forecasts use a blend of economic factors, focus on short-term change, and add in data from polls and other sources. One number — even one as important as the unemployment rate — can’t capture how voters feel about something as complicated as the economy or an election.

Biden can still feel good about his unemployment numbers. They represent legitimate economic success. But if he wants to win reelection, historic unemployment rates likely won’t be good enough on their own.

GiftOutline Gift Article