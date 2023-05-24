Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the May 22 front-page article “Colleges face major change as humanities fall, tech rises”: Three cheers for University of Maryland English chair Amanda Bailey for bucking the very narrow, cheapskate trend to align college curriculum with job skills. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When I majored in English, I blithely assured my parents, who had not gone to college, that certainly a degree in English would qualify me for a job. When, during my master’s orals, the University of California at Berkeley committee asked me why I was majoring in medieval literature if I didn’t plan to teach, I answered, “Because it interests me.” The committee’s question provoked me to leave with the master’s degree and not pursue a doctorate with people who seemed so shortsighted about what such a degree might offer.

The day after getting my master’s, I got on a plane for New York and was hired as a minimum-wage editorial assistant — because I could type 90 words a minute. My salary didn’t even cover the rent for my studio apartment, but being able to walk from Harlem to the Brooklyn Bridge on the weekend was worth a lot.

Eventually, practicality oozed in and I went to night school for the minimum number of education units to qualify for a teacher’s license.

All these years later, I’m glad practicality came late. I still applaud English as a good major.

Susan Ohanian, Charlotte, N.Y.

As a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland, I am pursuing dual degrees in computer science and government and politics. This semester, I took a political philosophy class in which we read some of John Stuart Mill’s “On Liberty.” Mill argued that we ought to shape our own conception of a good life by constantly engaging in “experiments in living.”

I love studying computer science and from evaluating algorithmic complexity to manipulating linked lists, I’ve already learned a lot. But none of these topics has changed the way I live in the way that experiments in living have.

This idea has influenced how I make decisions, pushing me to embrace new experiences over familiar ones. Experiments in living drove me to take a spontaneous trip to D.C. to read on the National Mall instead of in my dorm room. They helped me make new friends and join new student groups. One evening, as I found myself admiring the moon with strangers in the middle of the night, this phrase echoed in my mind.

I can’t get enough of the satisfaction I feel when my code passes all of its tests. But philosophy — as with literature, art and history — has the rare capacity to feed our souls and help us find beauty in the world. We must not devalue the humanities and risk wasting it.

Dhruvak Mirani, Cooksville, Md.

