The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Paris goes for the gold — on prices for the 2024 Olympics

By the
|
May 24, 2023 at 3:48 p.m. EDT
The U.S. women's gymnastics team wins silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
3 min

Eye-watering ticket prices at recent Summer Olympics have triggered a reliable outcry in the host countries and criticism that most locals can’t afford to attend events. Now, there is fury among French citizens ahead of next summer’s Paris Olympics.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Despite bargain prices of about $27 for 1 million of the roughly 10 million tickets available to the general public — most of which were quickly snatched up — many buyers will need to be rich, lucky or well-connected to attend the Games, the first to be held in Paris in a century. For those who want to reserve a place now for the Opening Ceremonies, a spectacle that will run four miles along the Seine through the heart of the city, tickets will set them back by as much as $2,900. Some of the most sought-after events, including gymnastics, track and field, and swimming, will cost up to and beyond $1,000 a seat.

A French champion gymnast, Marine Boyer, wryly suggested in a social media post that determined buyers do have some options to raise the funds for a ticket — including selling a kidney.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.

1/5

End of carousel

Organizers of the games have defended the pricing, pointing out that 40 percent of tickets will cost $55 or less; that hundreds of thousands of spectators will eventually get passes to the Opening Ceremonies; and that nearly two-thirds of seats have already been sold, despite the widespread grousing. The French government has been adamant that it will levy no special tax to finance the games, and almost two-thirds of the event’s overall cost of almost $10 billion will be borne by sponsors and the International Olympic Committee, with the rest coming from ticket sales and hospitality. Besides, points out Games President Tony Estanguet, a former Olympic champion canoeist, the athletes “are the greatest champions on the planet, and they have value.”

It is true that the cost of attending the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, as Paris 2024 is officially known, is aligned with what some fans are willing to pay for a Beyoncé concert, to say nothing of the Super Bowl. For the wildly popular London 2012 Summer Olympics, the top ticket price for the Opening Ceremonies was (a symbolic) 2,012 British pounds — at the time well over $3,000 — though very few people paid that. But it’s also the case that hundreds of thousands of the most affordable seats for the Paris Games are not available to all the general public; they’re set aside for specific groups including youths under 16, sports volunteers and people with disabilities.

The bigger problem with Paris 2024 pricing policies is they have forced millions of people to buy tickets they don’t want, an act of market manipulation that has rightly enraged many fans. That scheme is particularly galling given promises by organizers, and French President Emmanuel Macron, that the Games would be accessible to the masses.

In the first ticket draw, an online lottery held in February, lucky winners had 48 hours to make their selections — but discovered their purchase had to include at least one ticket for three different sports. Devoted soccer fans could snatch up seats in the big arena without emptying their wallets, but were then often forced to purchase places for sports that held less appeal, at much higher prices.

That scheme satisfied organizers’ goal of filling seats for field hockey, water polo or rugby sevens, for which demand is modest. It also reaped a whirlwind of online fury that should serve as a warning at the next games: 2028 in Los Angeles and 2032 in Brisbane, Australia.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...