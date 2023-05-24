That’s why I was excited to see Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announce plans for a Therme location in D.C. [“ City hopes a potential ‘Caribbean-like’ resort would be an economic boost ,” Metro, May 12]. As someone who has dedicated my entire career to increasing equity and economic opportunity in underserved communities throughout D.C., I know that Therme’s commitment to addressing these disparities and being more than just a tourist attraction sets us on the right path forward.

We know that economic recovery has not been equal across the board. Some areas have been able to close the gap, but others have been left behind. In Anacostia particularly, which for decades has faced historic disinvestment and serious health disparities among our residents, there’s even more of a need for new opportunities and a renewed dedication to improving health outcomes for all. A Therme can be the blueprint for how to thoughtfully and intentionally create a large recreational institution that can be a catalyst for positive economic change and address the history and trauma of the surrounding community.