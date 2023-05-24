D.C. has always prided itself on its cultural institutions, which are celebrated across the world. These institutions form the foundation of what makes D.C. great, bringing diverse groups of people together to enjoy open, public spaces.
We know that economic recovery has not been equal across the board. Some areas have been able to close the gap, but others have been left behind. In Anacostia particularly, which for decades has faced historic disinvestment and serious health disparities among our residents, there’s even more of a need for new opportunities and a renewed dedication to improving health outcomes for all. A Therme can be the blueprint for how to thoughtfully and intentionally create a large recreational institution that can be a catalyst for positive economic change and address the history and trauma of the surrounding community.
As D.C. looks to make the comeback plan a reality, a Therme can be a big part of that vision. We have a chance to promote a future that prioritizes the well-being and economic health of all Washingtonians.
Kristina Noell, Washington
The writer is executive director of the Anacostia Business Improvement District.