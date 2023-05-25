The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion South Carolina redefines ‘women’

May 25, 2023 at 8:27 a.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

The South Carolina Senate votes to ban abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. State Sen. Tom Davis (R) remarked, “At some point in time, the right of the state to see the unborn child born does take precedent over the woman’s right to her body.”

