I was shocked to learn in the May 21 front-page article “ GOP rolls out new playbook on abortion ” that the strongly held “pro-fetal-life” system of beliefs and values, as the foremost ethic of some Americans, is not the case.

I thought the people who supported these laws truly believed that those who did not have the financial or other resources to circumvent the requirements must be bound by them. This applied even if it destroyed families and even if it caused the deaths of or negatively affected the health of many women. Now I learn that “votes” are the one thing more vital to their ethics than fetuses. I will never cease to be amazed.