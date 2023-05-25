To see someone holding a weapon in a public space is to wonder what their intent might be. J’Den McAdory says he believes that his intent for displaying an AR-style semiautomatic rifle is strictly political and is not meant as a threat of violence, as reported in the May 20 Metro article “Man says he carries rifle near school bus stops to protest, not intimidate.” He says he believes that we need to trust his motives. He’s one of the good guys with a gun. Yet how do we know that? Does he trust everyone he meets carrying a gun? Does he ever question his own safety? Does he think he would be welcomed to parade with a gun near Mar-a-Lago or near the homes of Supreme Court justices?