Why should anyone be surprised by E.J. Dionne Jr.’s May 22 op-ed, “ The GOP is holding poor people hostage ,” which totally missed what the Republicans are trying to accomplish with their debt ceiling negotiations?

We do not need 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents. How about a simplification of the tax code? The Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan are both sad jokes. President Biden and the Democrats in Congress have had more than two years to deal with inflation, energy policy, immigration and a host of other issues that plague the country. They have done nothing but demagogue.