Kathleen Parker got it wrong in her May 21 op-ed, “ America’s gerontocracy is getting too old .” There are about 56 million Americans age 65 or older , and they’re not all slurping apple sauce from straws and “teetering on the brink of non compos mentis.” And, yes, they too deserve representatives in a functional democracy.

As a 19-year-old college student, I support older professionals in any field, including politics, who defy ageism by refusing to step aside — as long as they can fulfill their duties. Age should be no disqualifier when considering an individual’s ability. Whether someone can carry out their job must be judged solely on a person-to-person basis. Excluding an entire demographic is wrong, even if that demographic represents no particular sex, race, class or religion.

Whether it’s criticizing President Biden for his stutter (more than 3 million Americans stutter) or Martha Stewart for her glamour, older adults battle rampant ageism, especially in the job market. Let’s face it: We all grow old — at least those of us who are lucky enough. If we’re just going to dismiss the notion that wisdom comes with experience, then Ms. Parker should step down and hand her job over to one of the many fledgling young columnists out there who would be thrilled to relieve her of her position, me among them.