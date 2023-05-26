Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the May 21 editorial “Here is how to think about Mr. Biden’s age”: My 76th birthday will be Nov. 4, 2024, the day before the general election. So, I know a little bit about growing old and the limitations of age. I’ve been voting since I was eligible, nine months before the Marines sent me, for a year, to the tropical paradise of South Vietnam. If the major-party choices for president in 2024 are Joe Biden and Donald Trump, my ballot will, regrettably, be blank.

Jack Hofbauer, Wendell, N.C.

I’m over 90 and could still do the job from which I retired 28 years ago. As chief executive of a nonprofit, I did not need to run marathons or lift gigantic weights; my task then was to make sound decisions, write and administer effective agency policies, and advise the public and local governments on the complexities and challenges involved in housing our population.

Advertisement

The job required reasonable mental acuity and adequate physical health to show up every day and make public statements when necessary, activities well within the scope of a healthy but aged person.

The editorial on President Biden’s age seemed to depict a similar set of job requirements for an aging leader who appears capable enough.

Personally, I would always choose someone who might at times stutter and mumble over others who constantly lie and deceive. I’d prefer a leader who adheres to the basic principles and ideals of the United States over those who are willing to alienate subgroups and stimulate false supremacy to destroy even a semblance of equal rights and opportunities in our country.

Charles G. Stocker, Blue Ash, Ohio

GiftOutline Gift Article