Opinion A black-and-white approach gets us nowhere

May 26, 2023 at 2:33 p.m. EDT
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), left, and President Biden speak about the debt ceiling on May 22 at the White House. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Regarding George F. Will’s May 21 op-ed decrying politics, “There’s a name for the debt ceiling debate”:

Yes, Mr. Will, politics! If the Democrats are unrestrained in their spending, presidential power and deference to regulatory agencies, what is it that makes the Republicans exactly what America needs? Is it the greed, or the disdain for science, or the love of guns? Or maybe the single-minded drive to ruin the lives of anyone not just like them?

In his paragraph-by-paragraph dissection of quotations from President Biden, Mr. Will cherry-picked what he considered damning points of view on the part of the president and went on to explain how these illustrate how Mr. Biden is unfit for the role. How about analyzing damning quotations from the previous president? That would require an entire newspaper section. Or House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)? He has uttered his share as well, contradicting himself constantly.

This is crazy. Each political party has some good ideas, and each has some extremists. This black-and-white approach is not getting us anywhere.

Sandra Flaherty, Catonsville

