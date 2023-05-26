Regarding George F. Will’s May 21 op-ed decrying politics, “There’s a name for the debt ceiling debate”:
In his paragraph-by-paragraph dissection of quotations from President Biden, Mr. Will cherry-picked what he considered damning points of view on the part of the president and went on to explain how these illustrate how Mr. Biden is unfit for the role. How about analyzing damning quotations from the previous president? That would require an entire newspaper section. Or House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)? He has uttered his share as well, contradicting himself constantly.
This is crazy. Each political party has some good ideas, and each has some extremists. This black-and-white approach is not getting us anywhere.
Sandra Flaherty, Catonsville