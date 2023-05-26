The May 21 Business article “‘Anti-woke’ attacks cool BlackRock climate efforts” noted the government’s lack of a coherent transition plan to net-zero emissions. This is extremely challenging yet vital. Government, however, is likely incapable of producing the plan on its own.
Perhaps the government needs a forum of universities, businesses and nongovernmental organizations to develop a realistic, comprehensive transition plan for the government to adopt. Cover everything: research needed, timelines to bring technology to commercial use, government actions needed, funding, employment changes, availability of resources, how energy needs will be met during transition, foreign policy changes, etc. Then see what a realistic timeline is and what that means for our nation — as well as consequences if we fail.
BlackRock’s embrace of net zero was superb, but, as the article pointed out, businesses need government to lead.
