The May 21 Business article “‘ Anti-woke’ attacks cool BlackRock climate efforts ” noted the government’s lack of a coherent transition plan to net-zero emissions. This is extremely challenging yet vital. Government, however, is likely incapable of producing the plan on its own.

Technology is evolving rapidly, and its effects on our lives and businesses will be enormous. Interest groups are influencing public thinking for their own benefit. There are international ramifications even for just the United States achieving net zero. And there are limitations on how rapidly industries and society can change. The need remains. The climate doesn’t wait. The trend toward worsening climate-related disasters, as seen for the past few decades, will continue.