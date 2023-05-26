I greatly enjoyed “ Josh Hawley’s impractical guide to American manhood ,” Becca Rothfeld’s May 21 Book World review of “ Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs ,” the recent book by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). The review was particularly effective in pointing out the contradiction in Mr. Hawley’s idea of masculinity as both unassailable and losing in the face of an assault.

But I’d like to go a step further than the review seemed willing to do explicitly: What really is the basis of any ideal of masculine behavior, whether it is as absurd on the surface or not? Mr. Hawley’s caricature of a caricature only throws into relief that masculine ideals are no more than a constant performance. The current crisis in masculinity is real, but it is really a conflict between a feeling of obligation to conform to a set of gendered expectations and the fact that those standards of behavior are entirely made-up.