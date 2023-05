Over 24 hours, my neighbors and I (at least six of us) had license plates stolen from our cars parked in a widely used and well-lit public alley abutting a Wells Fargo and additional commercial properties. The feeling of violation is real.

After filing a police report, I was surprised to learn that we are on the hook for the cost of replacement plates. The D.C. Council seems to believe we can afford free bus rides for all residents, but those of us affected by petty crime have to pay out of pocket. Interesting priorities.