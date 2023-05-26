Boosting access in underserved urban communities

The first step to a viable solution is increasing access points in neglected neighborhoods. Cities and counties have made progress offering grocery chains tax incentives or even funding to establish branches in these areas. In D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration deserves credit for investing in a Food Access Fund that offers businesses grants for opening food outlets in low-access areas, as well as deploying money from the Neighborhood Prosperity Fund. The Nourish D.C. Collaborative, a partnership between the city government and lending partners, also provides loans and technical assistance to food businesses in these communities. The USDA, for its part, runs a program offering finances and other resources to help food retail projects enter communities that lack them.

Financing alone is not enough to attract grocery stores to these communities. Some businesses are wary of investing in lower-income neighborhoods, where profit margins might be slim and crime high. To address these concerns, local governments could streamline licensing for the sale of more profitable items; in Prince George’s County, for example, leaders say that giving more groceries beer and wine licenses would lure chains to distressed communities. As more stores close while citing the threat of shoplifting and violence, making our streets safer is another key step to persuading businesses to enter, remain and expand in areas with historically high crime rates.

Engaging large businesses and chains, however, is not the only answer — and, in some communities, it isn’t even the optimal one. It is important to promote healthy food choices in places residents already shop. This could mean working with corner stores to offer healthy produce delivered at wholesale prices, as D.C. Central Kitchen is doing.

Nonprofits and public-private partnerships can also play a role. Local governments could engage regional farmers to establish farmers markets in underserved areas. Mobile markets, such as the ones organized by the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food & Agriculture, can diversify the food landscape and are particularly helpful to older adults or those with disabilities and mobility issues. Such markets deserve public support.