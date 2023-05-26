Southeast D.C. is hardly alone. According to data collected in 2019 by the Agriculture Department, 18.8 million people lived in low-income neighborhoods more than a mile from the nearest supermarket in cities, or more than 10 miles away in rural areas. A further 34.8 million people lived in low-income urban areas more than half a mile from one — a daunting distance for people with limited access to vehicles.
While so-called food deserts — communities with limited access to affordable, high-quality fresh food — have been rife for decades, the covid-19 pandemic cast a spotlight on these conditions. As stores, restaurants and food vendors closed or reduced their hours, many households had no choice but to depend on processed or canned foods with high levels of sugar, fat and sodium. Such foods are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer — all of which afflict low-income people disproportionately.
A 2019 study found that if Americans ate healthier, the savings in health-care costs could amount to nearly $90 billion annually. But solving the access riddle will not be easy. Food deserts — and “food swamps,” communities where unhealthy options abound — are the result of overlapping inequitable policies that divided communities by race, income and class. Still, innovative policies and interventions could help alleviate this burden — and in some localities, that work is already underway.
Boosting access in underserved urban communities
The first step to a viable solution is increasing access points in neglected neighborhoods. Cities and counties have made progress offering grocery chains tax incentives or even funding to establish branches in these areas. In D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration deserves credit for investing in a Food Access Fund that offers businesses grants for opening food outlets in low-access areas, as well as deploying money from the Neighborhood Prosperity Fund. The Nourish D.C. Collaborative, a partnership between the city government and lending partners, also provides loans and technical assistance to food businesses in these communities. The USDA, for its part, runs a program offering finances and other resources to help food retail projects enter communities that lack them.
Financing alone is not enough to attract grocery stores to these communities. Some businesses are wary of investing in lower-income neighborhoods, where profit margins might be slim and crime high. To address these concerns, local governments could streamline licensing for the sale of more profitable items; in Prince George’s County, for example, leaders say that giving more groceries beer and wine licenses would lure chains to distressed communities. As more stores close while citing the threat of shoplifting and violence, making our streets safer is another key step to persuading businesses to enter, remain and expand in areas with historically high crime rates.
Engaging large businesses and chains, however, is not the only answer — and, in some communities, it isn’t even the optimal one. It is important to promote healthy food choices in places residents already shop. This could mean working with corner stores to offer healthy produce delivered at wholesale prices, as D.C. Central Kitchen is doing.
Nonprofits and public-private partnerships can also play a role. Local governments could engage regional farmers to establish farmers markets in underserved areas. Mobile markets, such as the ones organized by the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food & Agriculture, can diversify the food landscape and are particularly helpful to older adults or those with disabilities and mobility issues. Such markets deserve public support.
Community fridges, where people and organizations can share surplus food, have also taken off in cities such as Miami and Philadelphia. Similarly, community-owned markets and urban gardens could bring the production and sale of fresh food closer to consumers, while building intra-neighborhood engagement and trust in food systems.
Expanding options for low-density areas
Different solutions are needed for rural areas, where community fridges and corner stores are not viable and supermarkets need to serve a wide radius.
Yet, as we learned during the pandemic, these challenges are surmountable with planning. For a start, local governments should ensure bus or shuttle routes are located near major food retailers so customers without vehicles can get to them more easily.
Delivery and online shopping alternatives can also be game-changers, particularly for the elderly or those with limited vehicle access. Though ubiquitous in cities, these services are often costly and slow in non-urban areas. That is where state and local leaders and other stakeholders can step in. One model is a USDA pilot program that partners with retailers to allow people to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for deliveries of eligible food. Partnerships with delivery or ride-hailing companies for discounted rides or lower delivery fees to underserved communities can likewise help.
Access to retailers is only part of the challenge. Because food shipments can be irregular in remote regions, produce can lose freshness or wither in transit. Investing in transportation services for agricultural products, as well as refrigeration on carriers, could substantially improve products’ freshness and shelf life. Moreover, localities and food-oriented businesses should ensure there are warehouses with cooling systems near central access points so surplus food can remain viable for longer periods.
Ultimately, though, too many Americans rely on food that is cultivated and harvested elsewhere. That is why, in recent years, federal agencies and some state agriculture departments have launched programs to rejuvenate regional food production. Local authorities have a role to play in this effort, too. For instance, school districts and other entities that supply meals can purchase more products from local growers. These regional systems cannot replace the national or global ones — but they can provide a reliable contingency when supply chains falter.
Making healthy food affordable and appealing
Efforts to help Americans eat healthier cannot end at food distribution. A 2019 study found that, while more than 1,000 supermarkets opened in food deserts between 2004 and 2016, residents of these neighborhoods often didn’t buy the fresher, healthier foods newly available to them. For households on limited incomes who need to buy in bulk to save, costlier, perishable fresh meat, fruits and vegetables can break the budget.
Yet there are ways to reduce these obstacles. A first step could involve encouraging more farmers markets and other purveyors of fresh produce to accept electronic benefits from food assistance programs. Government agencies, nonprofits and philanthropies can then run programs to “match” the benefits households spend in farmers markets, incentivizing them to shop there.
Benefits targeted at fruits and vegetables could help, as could sugar or soda taxes. Some have criticized these policies as paternalistic and ineffective. Yet the reality is that the United States has long subsidized unhealthy foods, with lasting consequences. That needs to change. Finally, nutrition education programs — including in schools — can help people develop healthier habits and become more familiar with cheaper, local produce.
For many Americans, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine were rude awakenings into fraught supply chains and skyrocketing food prices. But millions have endured these conditions for years with little recourse. Going forward, federal, state, local and nonprofit leaders should build on the momentum around food access that began during the pandemic. This is an unparalleled opportunity for communities to implement new policies, innovate and chart a better course.
