The Supreme Court decision regarding Andy Warhol and use of previous works might actually become an important protection for creative works against wrongful use by artificial intelligence. Though the decision is limiting for creative artists, it’s also going to limit AI use, so the decision could also protect creative works.

It’s a very interesting time for the arts for sure. Voice-over artists, too, might also be affected greatly by this decision, but, again, protection against wrongful AI use might need to be harnessed this way. Freedom of expression should include a guarantee of protections against improper use with or without permission, commercial or otherwise.