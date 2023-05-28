Elisabeth Rosenthal’s May 18 Thursday Opinion essay, “Denials of health-insurance claims are rising — and getting weirder,” hit the nail on the head. As a rheumatologist, I see many patients who struggle to keep up with their daily activities and depend on access to necessary treatments to manage their chronic pain. Insurers’ prior-authorization policies amplify my patients’ struggle by building ineffective hurdles and delaying access to medications I know are best for my patients. More than 54 million Americans live with a rheumatic disease, and delays in their care can mean irreversible disease progression and permanent loss of bodily functions.