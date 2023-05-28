Banning firearms from park property, apart from those carried by law enforcement, is essential to protecting the people who use county parks, is constitutionally sound and needs the support of the community.

As it stands in Prince William County, unloaded firearms are allowed in parks and public places where families and children gather. The Board of County Supervisors has the power to change this and improve residents’ safety.

Without an ordinance, unloaded guns are allowed on baseball and softball fields. These fields are used by children, teenagers and their families to play and watch youth sports. No one should have to worry about a concealed firearm while watching their child play softball. Allowing firearms, even unloaded, in any park is reckless and asking for tragedy.