As it stands in Prince William County, unloaded firearms are allowed in parks and public places where families and children gather. The Board of County Supervisors has the power to change this and improve residents’ safety.
Without an ordinance, unloaded guns are allowed on baseball and softball fields. These fields are used by children, teenagers and their families to play and watch youth sports. No one should have to worry about a concealed firearm while watching their child play softball. Allowing firearms, even unloaded, in any park is reckless and asking for tragedy.
Prohibiting firearms in sensitive areas is constitutional and does not threaten Second Amendment rights. The constitutionality of firearm bans in “sensitive places” such as schools and government buildings has been upheld by the Supreme Court repeatedly.
The time to enact change is now. Let’s keep our kids safe at public parks.
Melanie Wiest, Manassas
The writer is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.