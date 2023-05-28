The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Prince William County needs gun-free zones

May 28, 2023 at 5:13 p.m. EDT
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Nov. 1 in Woodbridge. (Valerie Plesch for The Washington Post)

As it stands in Prince William County, unloaded firearms are allowed in parks and public places where families and children gather. The Board of County Supervisors has the power to change this and improve residents’ safety.

Banning firearms from park property, apart from those carried by law enforcement, is essential to protecting the people who use county parks, is constitutionally sound and needs the support of the community.

Without an ordinance, unloaded guns are allowed on baseball and softball fields. These fields are used by children, teenagers and their families to play and watch youth sports. No one should have to worry about a concealed firearm while watching their child play softball. Allowing firearms, even unloaded, in any park is reckless and asking for tragedy.

Prohibiting firearms in sensitive areas is constitutional and does not threaten Second Amendment rights. The constitutionality of firearm bans in “sensitive places” such as schools and government buildings has been upheld by the Supreme Court repeatedly.

The time to enact change is now. Let’s keep our kids safe at public parks.

Melanie Wiest, Manassas

The writer is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

