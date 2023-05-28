Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The May 22 news article “EPA, activists want to trash recycling symbol for plastics that aren’t recyclable” quoted John Hocevar of Greenpeace as saying, “The problem is that if you put 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7 in the bin, they are not going to be recycled and they have to be sorted and removed from the recycling stream.” As a consumer who is burdened by the confusing challenges of recycling plastic and other products, I appreciate this insight.

However, this contradicts the guidance from our local trash collector, Republic Services, which says on its website for Fairfax County that plastics labeled 1 through 7 can be put in the recycling container. Yet when I look at another page on its website, it says plastic takeout containers might or might not be recyclable. The specific advice is: “Recyclable plastics are jugs, bottles and jars. They’re also rigid (not flexible).” Also, “clear plastic clamshells” and “plastic cups” can be recycled. The Fairfax County Recycling Right flier says plastic takeout cups and containers should not be recycled.

For me to figure out the right thing to do, I have to first ask my wife to help me find the small triangle symbol and read the smaller number inside, then debate her about which guidance to follow and then decide whether the plastic is rigid enough. Finally, after that discussion, I need to make sure the plastic is clean and free of food contamination as well as dry.

It is definitely easier to reuse and refill where possible.

Michael Perel, Annandale

