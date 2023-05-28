After Wednesday’s quirky presidential launch by Ron DeSantis (R), we can put aside any thoughts that the Florida governor is another Donald Trump but with competence. Even if we overlook his inauspicious announcement, there were always going to be serious flaws in his campaign. A successful candidate must give off the vibe that he likes us rather than has disdain for us. This is basic, but Mr. DeSantis is failing to convince anyone that he cares about our needs and our dreams. Except for Mr. Trump, who won the electoral vote in 2016 while falling nearly 3 million votes shy of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, selling fear and anger has never been a winning strategy. Mr. Trump at least put on a good show. Mr. DeSantis seemed smug and standoffish. He has not bothered to test the waters outside of his handpicked right-wing media outlets.