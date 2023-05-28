Regarding the May 25 news article “DeSantis’s launch for president goes off with a glitch”:
Mr. DeSantis is likely to continue bullying and marginalizing people he believes are different and lesser, but, like most bullies, he won’t be able to stand up and fight for us. His announcement was made on the platform of one of the richest men on Earth. He is afraid to take on Mr. Trump. A middle manager who kisses up and kicks down will not have what it takes to be a contender.
Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.