It would also help to resurrect the team’s fight song. “Hail to the Red Tails” would require only a few simple changes to the original.

John Graham, Potomac

The Washington Commanders need a fresh start. The team’s new owners should usher in a new era of Washington football. The team name should be the Red Tails in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

The team could go to throwback uniforms, reminiscent of the 1970s, with an "R" on a yellow helmet in a white circle and tail feathers behind the logo. This would fall back on the proud tradition of NFL football in the D.C. area, while honoring African American servicemen.

In a city that honors war veterans and American heroes, this would be an appropriate nod to a great story, while bringing back a look that Washington football fans remember.

Nate Binsfield, Baxter, Minn.

